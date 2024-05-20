Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've broken the trend of repetitive clusters of rain and severe thunderstorms, and the week ahead offers a stable setup that features a clearing trend in the short-term with a dry air flow from the northeast. Evening clouds will linger for a bit before breaking and clearing overnight. Temperatures have been suppressed all day, so it will be easier to get into the 70s early in the evening. Forecast lows will bottom out in the middle 60s.

Fuller amounts of sun are expected Tuesday. Scattered clouds will form in the afternoon, especially in the Suwannee River region, where the northeast wind flow can connect with an afternoon sea breeze and contribute to isolated non-severe showers. Highs will rebound to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The rest of the week won't be much different than Tuesday; times of sunshine, an isolated late-day shower, and summerlike daytime highs in the low 90s. We're monitoring for conditions late this week that can nudge the heat up a bit, with some of us encountering mid 90s around the start of the Memorial Day weekend. There is also a hint of a couple of afternoon showers and storms popping up, but not in major numbers at this point.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist