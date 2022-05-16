Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/16/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Earlier showers and storms in the Suwannee valley are pushing east, out of the region. There will be a gap in the rain and storm development for the early evening time frame. A cold front approaching the Chattahoochee River will kick off a few spotty showers and storms in southwestern Georgia, and they'll move to the southeast late tonight before dissipating around the state line. A limited chance for strong wind gusts exists with these nighttime storms. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. Scattered clouds will partially clear out through Tuesday with highs topping out in the lower 90s as slightly drier air enters. Mornings will reach the 60s around midweek, but highs make a run for the middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Tropical moisture connects to the area this weekend, lower temps and raising rain activity and coverage.

