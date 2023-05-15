Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/15/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few storms and rainy areas have been heavy and are moving to the south, where downpours and frequent lightning are still possible through sunset. Pockets of lingering clouds are likely overnight with diminishing rain chances. A little fog can develop in the morning with forecast lows in the upper 60s to around 70°. After a period of sunshine Tuesday morning, clouds will start bubbling up. Showers and storms will tend to move to the northeast from near the coastline toward the Florida/Georgia line later in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A cold front at midweek will try to move into the region; as it does do, areas of clouds will gather and periodic shower and storm activity is expected, especially across southern Georgia. Rain amounts through Thursday can reach 1 to 2 inches in several inland locations.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist