Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/13/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tornado watch is in effect for most Big Bend counties until 7:00 as a mass of thunderstorms moves toward the east-southeast from the central Panhandle region. Areas of rain will still be scattered around the state line area before the cluster of storms affects locations around and south of Interstate 10 by mid-afternoon. Storm wind gusts will increase and severe thunderstorm warnings are expected. A brief spin-up tornado is possible along the leading part of the storms.

This portion of unsettled weather will move eastward in the evening hours, with leftover rain subsiding late. Temperatures will be in the 70s primarily.

A lull in rain and storms is expected for the early part of Tuesday morning before another organized cluster of storms emerges from the Panhandle, moving east-southeast and spreading another round of heavy rain, wind gusts, and occasional severe-weather warnings. Isolated tornadoes are possible again. By late-morning, this second batch should move out, leaving some scattered cloudiness behind for the rest of the day. Forecast highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A slight dry-out is projected for midweek, allowing sunshine through Thursday with lows in the 60s and highs around 90°. The active storm pattern returns by the end of the week; the severe-weather risk is somewhat negligible at this point, but we'll continue to monitor forecast trends this week to hone in on any specific weather threats.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist