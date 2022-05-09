Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/09/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A flow of dry air and northeast to north winds for the next day or so will result in rather pleasant outdoor conditions, with limited humidity, areas of clear sky, and seasonable afternoon temperatures. Mornings will experience extra cooling, as forecast lows will range from the low 50s interior southern Georgia to around 60° for the coast and lower Suwannee Valley. Few evening clouds will clear out after sunset. Highs Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 80s with abundant sunshine. We'll stretch this weather trend through Thursday before moisture sources come back Friday. A low-pressure system, currently propelling dry air into the area, will scoot closer to the northeast coast of Florida, giving the moisture needed for scattered clouds and a few showers or storm to start the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist