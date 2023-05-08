Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/08/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clouds will be thickest in the western counties near the tri-state, influenced by a weakening cluster of showers and storms in the Panhandle. Evening clouds will decrease later in the night as temperatures fall through the 80s and 70s by late tonight, sliding toward lows in the mid and low 60s before sunrise. A warm-season pattern is definitely taking a firmer hold on the weather pattern as daytime clouds redevelop. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon driven by the warmth and local wind flows. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances grow by midweek with a nearby cold front triggering additional activity. A slight dry-out is foreseen for the last half of the week as any daytime showers become isolated, dwindling to near zero for the end of the week. Temps will be minimally changed from current trends, keeping lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s to around 90°.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist