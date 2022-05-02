Monday evening First To Know forecast (05/02/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated showers and a couple of thunderstorms are possible in the eastern Big Bend region, as well as along and north of I-10 in the central and western Big Bend. The coverage will be spotty and will diminish after sunset but can be locally heavy while they're around. Elsewhere, we'll have partly cloudy to mostly clear trends overnight with patchy fog by sunrise. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Showers and storms will favor areas in the Suwannee River valley again Tuesday, with isolated chances in tri-state counties. Sun and clouds will be present with steady warming; highs are forecast to reach the mid 80s at the coast to near 90° inland. Several summerlike afternoons are expected this week with heat and mugginess, along with stray showers or storms. We'll likely have more areas hitting 90° before the weekend. Friday, a cold front will clip the area and have a chance at triggering a few stronger or severe thunderstorms.

