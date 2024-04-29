Monday evening First To Know forecast (04/29/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warm late-April conditions will carry over into May in a couple of days. But before we cross that monthly threshold, the final day of April will contain a few showers or a storm sparked off in part by a dwindling complex of rain and thunderstorms in the Mississippi River valley.

The night ahead, though, will not be impacted by storms. Only a brief spot shower is possible in the tri-state area through 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to partly clear for most of the evening with falling temperatures into the 70s and 60s late. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s with isolated spots of fog by sunrise.

Tuesday's highs will be in the middle 80s with scattered cloud cover. The highest chance for a couple of those thunderstorms will be from west to east around the north of the Florida/Georgia line starting around midday. An isolated case of gusty winds is possible from the strongest of the few storms that will form.

We'll have temps surging toward and past 90° midweek through Friday. While the air will not be incredibly humid, there will be enough moisture and heat for an isolated late-day shower to pop up.

Readings will back off a bit over the weekend into the upper 80s, but a nearby front will help trigger a few more showers and storms in the afternoon.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist