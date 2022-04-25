Monday evening First To Know forecast (04/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated showers have popped up in the Apalachicola River and tri-state region. A couple more are possible by sunset, including near the US 19 corridor of northern Florida. These areas won't amount to much, but it is a sign of increase moisture and future scattered rain and storm chances Tuesday as a front slides closer. Tonight, though, we'll have patchy clouds, some areas of clear sky later, and mild lows in the 60s. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 80s at the coast to upper 80s inland. The cold front will trigger showers and few storms mainly late in the day or through parts of the evening hours. A drier air source comes in Wednesday through Friday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s with lower humidity. Another taste of summertime weather is forecast this weekend with warm and humid trends that can support a few daytime showers or storms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist