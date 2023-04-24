Monday evening First To Know forecast (04/24/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most of the scattered shower activity will continue moving east, with periods of lighter rain for eastern counties through mid-evening. Clouds will linger elsewhere, with a few breaks on the cloudiness overnight. Temperatures will be mainly steady near 70° early, falling slowly through the 60s at night, and reaching lows in the morning in the upper 50s to around 60°. There will be a pause in the shower action Tuesday morning, but with some warming during the day, a few pop-up showers or a storm can be supported in the afternoon. Highs will be close to average in the low to mid 80s. We'll have times of unsettled conditions in the last half of the work week, with scattered showers and storms again Wednesday becoming more widespread and numerous Thursday with a stronger disturbance nearby. Rain coverage remains somewhat elevated Friday before dwindling Saturday with a late-season cold front.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist