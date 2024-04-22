Monday evening First To Know forecast (04/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Yesterday's cold front has brought the latest round of very dry air into the area, which will allow temperatures to fall steadily this evening from their mild levels in the 70s through the 60s and 50s before midnight. It's a hint of late winter with temp trends overnight; we'll get into the mid to upper 40s across many inland neighborhoods under a clear sky with little wind. Coastal locations will be milder overnight in the 50s, but still below average.

The air mass will influence a more comfortable feel with limited moisture and low humidity all day Tuesday. Sunshine will be abundant as readings rise through the 60s and 70s in the afternoon and top out in the mid to upper 70s, with a couple of 80° highs possible.

High pressure, as it tends to do this time of year, will move to the east and cause a wind shift, becoming east to southeast in the coming days. The sunshiny trend will warm the air mass and cause lows to climb higher in the 50s through and beyond midweek, and highs will also go higher in the mid 80s Wednesday through the end of the week.

The moisture inflow will be slow, but by the end of the week, it will be noticeably more humid.

A weak front Thursday and Friday can trigger isolated showers in southern Georgia. The front is not forecast to pass through the region, so the warming trend will continue into the weekend. Early next week, highs will be in the upper 80s, and stray daytime showers will be possible.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist