Monday evening First To Know forecast (04/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're in the middle of an opportunity to continue drying out from last week's excessive rainfall, while getting a feel of what the beginning of the local warm season is like.

High pressure stretched over the Florida peninsula will contribute to a settled setup this evening and overnight, with areas of clear sky and lighter wind. There's a bit more moisture around, so nighttime temps will be slightly higher than this morning, putting most areas in the mid to upper 50s for lows. There is a chance for patchy fog when the winds go calm.

A general mix of sun and clouds is anticipated Tuesday with a steady warming trend. Forecast highs are in the mid 80s, with readings near 80° at the coast with an onshore wind.

An upper-level high will build across the central Gulf this week. This will effectively block any cold fronts from passing through the area for the time being. Add the stronger and longer sunlight this time of year, and we'll get those daytime temps to push into the upper side of the 80s in many inland areas later this week. A few highs at 90° are within reach.

All the while, rain opportunities will be scant to non-existent through Friday. A weekend cold front will get a stronger push toward the area, approaching Sunday and Monday with more clouds and showers along with a few thunderstorms. Temps will trend lower around and beyond that time.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist