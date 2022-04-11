Monday evening First To Know forecast (04/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather pattern will feature more scattered cloudiness in the next couple of days, a few areas of morning fog, milder and more humid conditions, and eventual higher rain chances. Any showers Tuesday and Wednesday will be spotty and mainly focused west of the tri-state region. Southerly winds will cause a muggier feel to the air and allow lows to fall just to the mid and upper 50s tonight. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s south to mid 80s north. A front will come close Thursday, throwing areas of rain and thunder into the region. The front itself will meander around Georgia through the upcoming Easter weekend, meaning periods of clouds and occasional showers and storms are likely throughout this time. Temperatures will stay a few degrees above average.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist