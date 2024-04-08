Monday evening First To Know forecast (04/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The broadest thin cloud deck moved out just as the local partial eclipse reached its peak. Hoping you were able to experience the marvel of today's phenomenon.

We'll maintain some areas of wispy clouds amid areas of clear sky this evening. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s later, with morning lows in the mid 50s.

Cloud cover will increase gradually through Tuesday with a steadier southerly breeze. This brings in higher moisture amounts that will support the cloudiness and cause things to feel a bit more humid as highs get into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

A strong low-pressure area in the southwestern U.S. will swing through the southern Plains and head toward the Deep South Wednesday. Areas of rain and severe storms are expected with it. When it approaches our area late Wednesday and Thursday morning, we can encounter times of steady and heavy rain and generally gusty conditions. Strongest storms can reach severe levels with damaging wind gusts and a couple of brief tornadoes. We'll monitor and update this scenario over the next few days.

The week will conclude with drier, sunnier, and seasonably mild conditions.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist