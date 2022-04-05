Monday evening First to Know forecast (04/04/2022)

Moisture will steadily increase Tuesday morning as a stronger southerly wind pattern sets up. This will lead to scattered cloudiness and milder morning lows, closer to 60°. The active thunderstorm pattern for the Deep South Tuesday will affect local areas by midday and beyond, with a cluster of strong and severe storms rumbling east through the Chattahoochee River area and through most southern Georgia counties through early evening. These storms will produce wide swaths of gusty winds, with some damaging gusts exceeding 60 mph, along with a few tornadoes. Scattered activity will reach state line counties with chances for severe storms stretching into the night. Highs Tuesday will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday will feature scattered leftover showers and re-developing thunderstorms, even in the morning hours, with scattered severe-weather occurrences including the threat of large hail. Conditions will settle down later Thursday with a strong front, bringing a clearing trend and unseasonably cold air for the end of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist