Monday evening First To Know forecast (04/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The height of the severe weather risk for the region has passed, and leftover areas of rain and thunderstorms will linger into the early evening along Interstate 10 counties in northern Florida. A few local bouts of strong gusts can occur. Rain will be lighter and scattered elsewhere. A warm front will cause overnight readings to fall just to the mid 60s. Moisture can contribute to fog development in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning. We'll be on a really warm streak for the next three of four days ahead with a high-pressure bubble strengthening from the Gulf over our area, bumping highs to the upper 80s to 90° for the first time this year. Each day will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with areas of morning fog. There is a return of cooler weather around Easter but it will likely come with some higher rain chances starting Friday afternoon.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist