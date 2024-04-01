Monday evening First To Know forecast (04/01/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloudiness is increasing over the region this evening. There isn't a great opportunity for showers or rain tonight, but the clouds and the southerly wind flow will produce milder temperatures for the night and some patches of fog in the morning if the winds are light enough.

Forecast lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Some local spots of fog can be dense.

Tuesday's highs will rebound to the low to mid 80s (with 70s along the immediate coastline) regardless of the spread of cloud cover. We will avoid broad or heavy rain for the work and school hours. A brief shower is possible late in the day and the evening hours with a breezy south wind.

Our highest chance for thunderstorms focuses on the early-morning Wednesday hours, with a few that will contain gusty winds. A small window of time exists for severe storms, mainly between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday based on today's forecast data. An outside chance for a tornado is included. Periods of general rain and thunder will follow in the late morning and afternoon hours, when isolated severe storms are possible in the I-75 corridor.

The cold front will swing through and start a prolonged trend of cooler days with mornings in the 40s and highs in the 70s through Saturday. We'll have a whole lot of sunshine Thursday and Friday.

