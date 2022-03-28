Monday evening First To Know forecast (03/28/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We'll maintain a settled weather pattern for the night ahead, with areas of clear sky and mild evening temperatures. We'll have readings falling into the 70s and 60s through the night, reaching morning lows in the 50s. With calm conditions expected, areas of fog are likely to develop before dawn, and they can be locally dense. Fog and clouds will break, allowing more sun Tuesday and a steady warming trend with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will turn slightly more humid, especially Wednesday with increasing southerly wind. The next storm system arrives Thursday with a line of rain and stronger storms. Some wind gusts and an isolated tornado are possible, primarily during the daylight hours. The action will diminish and shift south, prompting continued rain opportunities near the coastal counties Friday and into the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist