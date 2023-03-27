Monday evening First to Know forecast (03/27/2023)

Watch Now
Areas of rain will straddle the state line counties this evening, with occasional downpours, frequent lightning, and storm-related wind gusts at or above 40 mph. The severe weather risk is low in general, but any leftover storms or rainy zones late at night or in the pre-dawn hours can disrupt your sleep patterns. A stubborn frontal system parked in the interior south Georgia region will finally get a nudge to the southeast Tuesday afternoon. The corridor of showers, rain, and thunderstorms will re-develop in the morning and shift south gradually throughout the day. Locally strong or briefly severe storms are possible. Rain moving constantly over a particular area can cause oversaturation and spot flooding. Forecast temperatures this evening will fall to and hover around 70° overnight, then rise toward the upper 70s north to low to mid 80s south and east. The front will allow some dry air to re-enter the area; slow clearing is expected Wednesday with cooler readings. Sunshine returns Thursday, and scattered storms will be back by the weekend with the next front.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

