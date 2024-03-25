Monday evening First To Know forecast (03/25/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A steady breeze — caused by a wedge of high pressure over the Carolinas and a vigorous low-pressure system in the southern Plains — will affect the region tonight, with speeds of around 10 to 20 mph. Coastal zones will be particularly affected, but leaves and trees will rustle throughout the night.

We'll have a stream of clouds coming through tonight and Tuesday, eventually causing reduced sunshine. A pickup in rain and thunderstorm potential will be witnessed by afternoon in westernmost counties from the Plains system that will come closer to us and spread scattered to numerous showers and storms late in the day and evening in the tri-state.

Morning lows will be in the 60s, and highs tomorrow will range from the low 70s to near 80°.

The cold front will slow down over the area, prolonging periods of rain and storms into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With ongoing stronger winds, some storms will be gustier and can cause severe thunderstorm warnings. We are monitoring trends for the low-end chance for an isolated tornado through the same time frame.

Rain totals can exceed two inches near and east of the cold front as it moves even slower Wednesday. Pockets of local flooding are possible.

The front gets shoved to the east early Thursday, and a clearing trend will follow with drier air and a northwesterly breeze. The Easter weekend appears dry with near- or slightly above-average readings by Sunday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist