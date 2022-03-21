Monday evening First To Know forecast (03/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dry air lingers in the region for one more night, with areas of clear sky and a few patches of clouds possible overnight. Evening temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s, then level off in the lower 50s. Clouds will further increase Tuesday, leading to a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Highs are set to reach the mid 70s to around 80° with a breezier southeast to south wind flow. Rain activity connected to a strong storm system in the central Gulf region won't arrive until late Tuesday at the earliest. Most local effects from the system will be encountered Wednesday with times of strong wind gusts, a few severe thunderstorms, and a chance for isolated tornadoes, especially in the western half of the region. Non-severe rain and thunder will stretch into Thursday for the eastern sections before dry air returns for Friday and the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist