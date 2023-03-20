Monday evening First To Know forecast (03/20/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our area stays under the influence of a cold-source high pressure system for another day, creating chilly and frosty conditions for the first night of spring. A mainly clear sky with limited cloud cover and lighter northeast winds will cause evening temperatures to fall into the 50s and 40s before midnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s in most inland locations by sunrise Tuesday. It will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop, but fewer areas will encounter freezing conditions. Ample sunshine returns Tuesday as winds become easterly; a few afternoon clouds are possible, but we'll see readings climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A warmer trend sets in by midweek and highs will run in the 80s from Wednesday onward. It'll start feeling more humid, too, with afternoons of sunshine and few clouds. The next front arrives Saturday with a round of showers and storms, but just a slight dip in temps for Sunday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist