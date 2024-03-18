Monday evening First To Know forecast (03/18/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The last of the showers are leaving the southeastern Big Bend, but leftover clouds are draped over several of our neighborhoods late today. A northwest breeze is carrying drier and cooler air into the region, which will set us up for a hefty dose of late-winter chill.

Evening temperatures will trend lower, falling out of the 70s and through the 60s. We'll have 50s before midnight, and overnight readings in the 40s and 30s.

We'll wake up in the morning to lows in the mid to upper 30s inland and around 40° for the coastal and southeastern sections. Breaks of clear sky will allow bright sunshine through and boost temperatures back into the 60s for daytime highs. That's still about five to ten degrees below mid-March levels.

Wednesday morning offers the best chance for morning frost or isolated light-freeze conditions with a clear sky and little to no wind. Forecast temps will be in the low to mid 30s.

The last half of this week features a warming trend with highs back into the average mid-70s and lows in the 50s. A wave of unsettledness late Thursday and Friday provides the next rain chance for the region; we'll encounter pockets of rain with a few thunderstorms, particularly in the southern and marine areas. The system will move away as the weekend begins.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist