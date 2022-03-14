Monday evening First To Know forecast (03/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While this evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear at times, I expect a gradual increase in cloud cover overnight as our next storm system approaches from the west Tuesday. Lows tonight will be milder, around 50° to the lower 50s. Showers and storms will advance toward the region by midday. Most activity will be scattered and non-severe, but some coastal counties can get in on a few spots of stronger wind gusts, and a stray chance for waterspouts or a brief tornado. Highs will be in the upper 60s west to mid 70s east. A few showers linger into Wednesday before a temporary clearing trend occurs. Temps through this week will be near seasonal norms, with lows mainly in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Another rain and strong thunderstorm chance arrives Friday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist