Monday evening First To Know forecast (03/13/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While a clearer sky is present in many areas late this afternoon, scattered upper-level clouds are streaming in from the west, so it won't be entirely clear all night long. Clouds won't inhibit the current cooler setup taking shape; north winds will stretch into the night (speeds 6-14 mph) transporting chilly late-winter air and producing nighttime temps falling through the 50s and into the lower 40s for morning lows. Tuesday will have breaks of sunshine amid layers of cloud cover with a continued cool-down, as highs are expected to peak in the low to mid 60s. Most of this week will be colder than average, including morning lows in the 30s Wednesday morning (especially inland) and Thursday (when frost is most likely to be experienced). A temporary warm-up happens Friday before the next cold front arrives. It will bring the next round of rain and thunderstorms for the region later Friday through Saturday morning, with a cold spell resuming afterwards.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist