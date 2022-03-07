Monday evening First To Know forecast (03/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warm and slightly humid conditions with a south wind flow have caused a few showers to pop in the tri-state region. This is just the start of increasingly unsettled weather conditions this week. Though tonight, the rain coverage will continue to be confined to areas near the Flint and Apalachicola rivers, moving northeast, and unlikely to become strong. Scattered clouds are likely later tonight and in the morning with lows falling into the low 60s. It will be partly cloudy to partly sunny Tuesday with another warm setup. Highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s, and a few afternoon showers or isolated storms can develop. A nearby, slow-moving front by Wednesday will help trigger rounds of rain and thunder, locking in a soggy trend through the end of the week with occasional heavy rain and few stronger storms. Multi-day rain totals from Wednesday to Saturday can exceed three inches, and localized problematic flooding is possible. It will turn colder over the weekend with a clearing trend.