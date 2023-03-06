Monday evening First to Know forecast (03/06/2023)

A warm westerly wind pushed today's highs well into the 80s again, so it will take some time for readings to drop back into the 70s after sundown. Enough heat and moisture caused a few pop-up showers near the Apalachicola River; they won't have much impact in the region broadly. Watch for a little bit of fog in the morning with patchy clouds and overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will likely be the final day of excessively warm afternoon temps, with forecast highs in the mid to upper 80s. A modest front entering middle Georgia in the afternoon can lend support for a few more pop-up showers around state line counties in the afternoon. The front will move south Wednesday morning and introduce drier air into the area, helping to cool off the mornings for the remainder of the week and modifying highs to the 70s and near 80°. A few showers are possible Thursday late and more so Friday with the next front that approaches the area. It will help to maintain closer-to-average temps for the region heading toward the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist