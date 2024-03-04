Monday evening First To Know forecast (03/04/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The unsettled pattern continues in the next 24 hours as a wave of disturbed weather moves in from the west, carrying with it broader cloud cover and areas of showers and rain.

Widespread rainy trends will avoid our area this evening. Scattered clouds will increase later with evening temps in the 70s, dropping into the lower 60s for morning lows.

Showers and rain will be steady in many areas Tuesday morning and afternoon with a few brief breaks. A few thunderstorms will be in the mix, providing rumbles of thunder and low-end wind gusts. Organized severe weather is not expected, but a stray stronger storm isn't impossible to get. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Rain coverage will taper off later at night with some clearing Wednesday morning. A temporary drier trend enters the scene Wednesday midday through most of Thursday with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s.

The end of the week brings a better-organized system toward the tristate area, shifting through the entire state line area Saturday. More rain and a few stronger storms are possible for that time frame.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist