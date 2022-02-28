Monday evening First To Know forecast (02/28/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be drizzly and showery early this evening along the coast and adjacent waters, as well as some counties in the Suwannee River area. Rain accumulations will remain light and no thunderstorms are forecast. Some clearing will begin in southern Georgia counties tonight, and that trend spread south overnight. Forecast lows will range from the low to mid 40s in the Flint River region to the low 50s southeast. Increasing sunshine is expected Tuesday with passing clouds, and highs that will top out in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s with low humidity. The next few days to follow will be dry with sunshine, seasonably cool morning, and gradually warmer afternoon conditions. A bit of mugginess is noted for the weekend with highs in the 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist