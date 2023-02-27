Monday evening First to Know forecast (02/27/2023)

A few brief showers can cross eastward from the Apalachicola River this evening, otherwise there will be scattered clouds and ongoing mildness. Breezes will continue, as well, with winds speeds around 8 to 18 mph late tonight. The wind will keep widespread fog from settling in, but low cloud layers are still possible overnight near coastal counties. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Highs tomorrow will top out in the low to mid 80s. A weak cold front in southern Georgia can help spark a few isolated to scattered showers, especially south of the state line. Not much dry air will seep in, so the unseasonably warm and humid setup will stretch for another few days. By Friday, a stronger cold front will reach the area, triggering rain, thunderstorms, and some severe weather, especially around and north of the state line where gusty winds and a couple of tornadoes are more possible. The front will slowly move south Saturday and allow temps to fall into the 70s for highs.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist