Monday evening First To Know forecast (02/26/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The grip of high pressure over our region will be relaxing, which will lead to a greater chance for more clouds and less sunshine. That transition will happen gradually Tuesday and more noticeably Wednesday.

Tonight, however, will be mostly clear with light wind. Evening temps will fall into the 60s and 50s late, with lows in the upper 40s east to mid 50s west. Where the winds are lightest in the eastern Big Bend and south-central Georgia, areas of fog will develop in the pre-dawn hours.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. The southerly breeze will increase, and a few areas of clouds with mix with the sun.

Wednesday features more cloudiness as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Isolated showers are possible in western counties late Wednesday.

The front will slide through Thursday with periodic showers and rain, along with associated cloud cover. The front, though, will hang up to our south and eventually play the role in off-and-on rain activity Friday and through the weekend. A couple of thunderstorms are possible in the warmer times, namely Saturday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist