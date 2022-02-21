Monday evening First To Know forecast (02/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clouds will be more widespread in the tri-state counties and southwestern Georgia, where an isolated shower is possible. Most of these clouds will move to the northeast. Locations near the coast and in the Suwannee River area will experience less cloud cover this evening. Overnight temperatures will reach lows in the mid to upper 50s. The warmer-than-average streak will extend for another several days, supported by high pressure building over the Florida peninsula. This means a mostly southeast to south wind, ample daytime sunshine, highs Tuesday in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and a few more warm afternoons to come. Rain chances will be near to at zero until the weekend with a cold front causing isolated shower chances.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist