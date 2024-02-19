Monday evening First To Know forecast (02/19/2024)

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weekend disturbance has departed, allowing the sunshine to return with full visibility unobstructed by clouds. The system is directing the northerly wind flow into the region, maintaining a certain level of chill for the evening and night to come. The sky will stay clear and the winds will become light to calm. It'll be a prime setup for morning temps to fall into the low to mid 30s. That's cold enough to support frost and even a light freeze for many interior sections.

Sunshine galore is expected Tuesday as highs rise quickly into the mid and upper 60s.

Most of this week features a zone of high pressure which will keep conditions stable. The next rain chance is Friday as a quick-moving and rather weak front scoot through the area with low rainfall amounts and a lack of thunderstorms. It should leave the area in time for sunshine and seasonable temperatures to be encountered for the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

