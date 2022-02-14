Monday evening First To Know forecast (02/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clear sky and few upper-level wispy clouds will prevail in the weather pattern this evening, along with swiftly falling temperatures once the sun sets. Nighttime readings will quickly chill into the 40s, with 30s showing up by midnight away from the coast. Morning lows will bottom out around 30°, allowing frost to develop with a brief light freeze in many cases. Temps quickly rise into the 60s by midday with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid 60s to near 70°. Further warming is expected midweek with sun and occasional clouds. Our rain chances will increase late Thursday with widespread showers and a couple of thunderstorms possible Friday. Severe weather expected in the Deep South doesn't appear to have a direct effect on our storm strength chances, but we'll monitor for day-to-day forecast changes.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist