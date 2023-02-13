Monday evening First To Know forecast (02/13/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High pressure centered over the northern Gulf of Mexico will keep our weather setup stable and settled tonight. The sky will continue to be clear as winds decrease to near calm later tonight. The existing dry air will support temperatures falling through the 50s and 40s by late tonight, reaching morning lows in the mid 30s to around 40°. There can be a hint of patchy fog by sunrise. Tuesday's weather will be slightly warmer in the afternoon with a few more clouds and winds coming from the southeast and south. Expected highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday night readings will be closer to the 50s all night long. Moisture and clouds increase Wednesday and beyond. A cold front brings a round of rain and a few stronger thunderstorms into the region late Thursday night through most of Friday before another cold snap arrives.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist