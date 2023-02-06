Monday evening First to Know forecast (02/06/2023)

The latest zone of high pressure in the Southeastern U.S. is providing the local area with dry air and a clear sky. Winds will be on the lighter side overnight, aiding in a steady cooling trend this evening and in the morning. Nighttime temperatures will drop through the 50s and 40s by midnight. Morning lows will start off around the 40° on either side of the state line. A wind shift from the southeast along with ample sun and scattered afternoon clouds will help readings recover through the 60s by midday and peaking in the low to mid 70s for highs. The next few days will feature more clouds and milder temps in the mornings and afternoons. A front will approach Thursday with clouds, rain, and few thunderstorms, then will linger into Friday before a second system nudges it through the entire area by Friday night. Thunderstorm strength doesn't appear to be overly concerning, but up to an inch of rain is possible for the end of the work week. That leads to a sunnier but colder weekend with a light freeze possible Sunday morning.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist