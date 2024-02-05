Monday evening First To Know forecast (02/05/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The main area of low pressure is close enough to us to cast more clouds around this evening, along with patchy showers in eastern Big Bend counties through tonight. But, dry air is set to work into the region on a steady northeast breeze overnight and most of Tuesday. This will cause a clearing trend tonight which leads of more sunshine Tuesday.

Forecast lows will be in the low 40s. A slight wind-chill effect can be felt in the morning with winds up to 14 mph.

Highs in the afternoon will climb into the middle 60s, which is pretty close to average for early February.

High pressure remain a ruling part of the pattern this week. Sunshine will mix with passing upper clouds, especially after midweek.

By this weekend, it will be warmer in the 70s and more humid. A slow-moving front west of the area can help trigger spotty showers for some tri-state areas. Higher rain coverage with some thunderstorms comes about one week from now.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist