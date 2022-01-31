Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/31/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few clouds will be present this evening and overnight with light wind speeds and variable wind direction. Temperatures this evening will be chilly, like a typical January evening, but the major cold snap has been busted. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s to around 40° depending on location and urban vs. rural setting. Isolated frost and patchy fog are possible. The increase in clouds will be gradual through Tuesday, which means a little less sunlight for the afternoon but only a low effect on the overall warming trend. We'll see highs reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s area-wide. Further cloudiness is forecast for the last half of the week as a cold front comes into the area and slowly moves around. This will also lead to an increase in rain and shower coverage, especially Thursday through the weekend. Temps will still be warmer until the front slips to the south; cooler conditions are expected this weekend with lingering clouds and occasional showers.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist