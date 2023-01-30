Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/30/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Passing localized showers will affect some southwestern Georgia communities briefly this evening, and cloud cover will be scattered elsewhere. After quite a warm day, the nighttime hours will be mild and humid. Areas of dense fog are likely to redevelop in the hours before sunrise, causing lower visibilities in many sections. Low temperatures will fall to around 60°. A lot of moisture will remain in our region Tuesday, and we'll have a repeat of partly cloudy afternoon sky and isolated quick-moving showers. Highs will be mainly in the higher side of the 70s, with some 80° readings in the eastern third of the viewing area. The middle of the week will feel spring-like, as well. A front enters the scene later Thursday through Friday, spreading thicker cloudiness and developing showers and storms around. The weekend shows partial clearing with a cooling trend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist