Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/29/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of dry air will allow tonight's temperatures to steadily fall into the 50s and 40s after sunset. Winds will decrease, meaning there will be less of a wind chill effect later tonight and tomorrow morning. The cold air mass will get lows in the morning down into the mid and upper 30s with a chance for patchy frost.

Sunshine will be abundant, with a few more clouds mixed in during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s, aided by a westerly wind.

A minor disturbance will clip the region Tuesday night. It will be the source of some of the cloud cover, and will affect nighttime temps by keeping them a bit warmer than the night before. Rain is unlikely to be experienced locally.

The cold front will reinforce the cool and dry pattern, extending it through the rest of the work week.

A pattern shift Friday brings a warmer trend, which eventually leads to our next rain and thunderstorm chance Sunday.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist