Watch
First To Know Weather

Actions

Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/24/2022)

2022 slate First To Know weather
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 15:40:39-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Evening cloud cover will thicken and further increase overnight, leading to sprinkles and showers starting before the sun comes up in the morning. Temperatures this evening will drop back into the 50s, with nighttime lows in the low to mid 40s as the light rain starts. Low pressure scooting across the northeast Gulf with keep clouds and rain in place for most of Tuesday. The cool northeast winds will limit highs to the lower 50s and upper 40s. A clearing trend starts Tuesday night with Wednesday feature additional sunshine. Clouds return by late Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Friday will be occasionally rainy, then the weekend clears out while readings stay somewhat cold.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.