Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Evening cloud cover will thicken and further increase overnight, leading to sprinkles and showers starting before the sun comes up in the morning. Temperatures this evening will drop back into the 50s, with nighttime lows in the low to mid 40s as the light rain starts. Low pressure scooting across the northeast Gulf with keep clouds and rain in place for most of Tuesday. The cool northeast winds will limit highs to the lower 50s and upper 40s. A clearing trend starts Tuesday night with Wednesday feature additional sunshine. Clouds return by late Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Friday will be occasionally rainy, then the weekend clears out while readings stay somewhat cold.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist