Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The latest dose of dry air and northwest winds are bringing temperatures down to chilly levels across the region tonight. Winds will decrease and promote the development of frost in most inland locations before sunrise. Nighttime temps will reach the 40s before midnight, and will settle into the mid 30s. By Tuesday afternoon, the clear sky will give way to advancing cloud cover, becoming partly cloudy in most areas by late-day. The next storm system is forecast to reach the central Gulf states with expected severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, but we will just see the additional clouds Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. The system will be weakening as it approaches our region Wednesday morning, but some of the storms will still bring wind gusts and the chance for a tornado into the tri-state area first. Rain will spread eastward beyond midday. Another cold snap will follow the midweek storm system.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist