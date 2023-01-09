Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/09/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening will start with a mostly clear sky, but patchy clouds from the west will slide overhead later tonight through most of Tuesday morning. There isn't a huge amount of moisture around, so the only chance for rain will come from isolated sprinkles, and the chance is quite low at that. Forecast readings will slip from the 60s in the evening to the 40s by midnight, and morning lows will hit the lower 40s. Clouds will limit the sunshine for a portion of the morning as a weak system scoots by, but a clearing trend is foreseen by afternoon. Highs will be near 70°. It'll be mild in the afternoons through Thursday before a stronger cold front arrives Thursday night and Friday morning which will provide the best chance for local rain and thunderstorms before ushering in the next cold snap for the weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist