Monday evening First To Know forecast (01/06/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This morning's rain event is followed by the anticipated surge of Arctic air that's caused daytime temps to steadily fall. Coupled with a breezy wind from the northwest that will last through the evening hours, it will quickly feel very cold around the state line neighborhoods tonight and tomorrow morning. There will be areas of clear sky and patchy clouds occasionally.

Readings will fall into the 40s soon if they haven't already. The 40s will become 30s by mid-evening, and morning temps will level off around 30° in many locations. Wind-chill feels-like values will be in the lower 20s during the morning commute. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for most counties because of the wind-chill factor.

Ample sunshine is expected Tuesday with a few thin clouds. There will be steady warming, but only enough to get us to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The coldest stretch will be in the mornings Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the mid and upper 20s. It won't be as windy, but there can be a good solid string of hours both mornings witl sub-freezing readings. Most areas should stay out of hard-freeze territory, which would be about 20°.

A system will streak across the northern Gulf later this week, prompting thicker cloud cover and showers on Friday. Areas temps will not be supportive of frozen precipitation, though isolated cases of ice pellets are theoretically possible in interior sections of the Flint River valley and the Wiregrass region. The system keeps temp trends in the chilly range right through the weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist