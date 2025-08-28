Moisture starts to work its way back in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The short-lived dry air will start to be replaced with moisture this afternoon.

A northeasterly wind will push moisture into eastern neighborhoods with spotty showers this afternoon along I-75 and the Suwannee River Valley.

Our western neighborhoods will still see dry air through Thursday, but come Friday, everyone will be raising the humidity yet again.

As a frontal system works it's way over from the west, a warm front will increase rain chances with the most shower activity being Saturday.

If you're planning on heading to the FSU game, make sure to pack your rain gear! It won't be a total washout, but waves of showers will work their way through the area keeping temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The rest of the weekend is looking fairly soggy too, before rain chances start to decrease again come mid-week next week.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.