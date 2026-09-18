Moisture slowly returning through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Unfortunately, the high pressure that's been keeping us dry is starting to break apart. As it does so, an upper low is moving in from the east, causing our dewpoints to climb back into the 70s.

The rest of Friday will remain clear and warm, so any outdoor plans will be good to go!

As we head into Saturday, showers and storms will return, however, not until later in the day. Outdoor activities in the morning and early afternoon will be a go. Highs will be right around average in the low 90s.

Sunday is when we will see showers scattered in throughout the afternoon as moisture will be fully settled in.

The low moving in from the west won't last long and will be out of our area after midweek and we are expecting to dry out again afterwards.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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