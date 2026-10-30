Moisture returns, bringing muggy and rainy conditions

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The only tricks Halloween Day will be a few showers across the Big Bend and south Georgia, but not enough to put a damper on trick-or-treating!

Moisture moving in will cause muggy conditions to return and eventually showers as well. They will start isolated Saturday, but become more scattered Sunday as a cluster of activity approaches from the west.

Expect mainly showers with a few rumbles of thunder thrown in as well.

Temperatures will remain warm in the low to mid 80s during the afternoons and 60s overnight.

For Halloween night, once the sun sets, conditions will stay warm and muggy, but not too uncomfortable.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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