Mild night with morning fog to start the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are seeing some moisture creep in, keeping conditions mild and allowing for more fog to develop overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Temperatures overnight will only get down to the upper 50s to low 60s and we will keep those clouds around.

Waking up Saturday morning, expected reduced visibility with patches of fog. Be careful hitting the roads!

We will be keeping the warmth through the weekend with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s, but a cold front is approaching.

A line of showers ahead of the cold front will work their way through Monday before temperatures take a significant drop Monday night into the 30s.

