MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Some isolated stronger storms possible Saturday evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As we wrap up the week and head into Memorial Day weekend, the heat and humidity continue to impact the southeast.

Highs climb into the low 90s Friday with mid-90s around Saturday and Sunday!

An isolated shower is possible both Friday afternoon and Sunday, but these two days will not be a washout.

Saturday does bring the risk of a late-afternoon/early-evening thunderstorm capable of becoming stronger.

During this isolated risk, hail and damaging wind are the main threats.

Please make sure you have a few ways to get alerts if you plan to be outside and Saturday late-afternoon and evening. Head indoors until storms pass. They should not be wash-out storms, but they could pack a punch as they move through.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warm, too.

A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out, but more sunshine and humidity will be what most of us feel. Storms here will not be widespread either.