Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Some isolated stronger storms possible Saturday evening

Memorial Day Weekend forecast
ABC 27
Memorial Day Weekend forecast<br/>
Memorial Day Weekend forecast
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 05:15:49-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As we wrap up the week and head into Memorial Day weekend, the heat and humidity continue to impact the southeast.

Highs climb into the low 90s Friday with mid-90s around Saturday and Sunday!

An isolated shower is possible both Friday afternoon and Sunday, but these two days will not be a washout.

Saturday does bring the risk of a late-afternoon/early-evening thunderstorm capable of becoming stronger.

During this isolated risk, hail and damaging wind are the main threats.

Please make sure you have a few ways to get alerts if you plan to be outside and Saturday late-afternoon and evening. Head indoors until storms pass. They should not be wash-out storms, but they could pack a punch as they move through.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warm, too.
A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out, but more sunshine and humidity will be what most of us feel. Storms here will not be widespread either.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood