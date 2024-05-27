Memorial Day forecast looking toasty with isolated storms in afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Memorial Day starts hot and humid for all in South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Highs climb into the low to mid 90s Monday afternoon with high humidity.

It will be feeling much hotter than it actually is thanks to the extra moisture in the air.

Cooling off will be difficult for some at Memorial Day ceremonies across the area- especially those out in the sun.

Storm chances stay limited this week with a few storms possible Memorial Day afternoon and evening. These will not be widespread, but those storms that do develop could contain some gusty wind and hail.

Either way, if you hear thunder head indoors. Storms will pass quickly and will not be a washout.

Make sure you drinks lots of water this week and keep protected from the heat with highs holding in the mid to upper 90s through midweek.